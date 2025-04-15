Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $117.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.08.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.6 %

OSK opened at $86.46 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.