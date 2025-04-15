Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $117.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.6 %

OSK opened at $86.46 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

