Stride (LRN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $591.15 million for the quarter. Stride has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. Stride has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

