Stride (LRN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $591.15 million for the quarter. Stride has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stride Stock Performance
Shares of Stride stock opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. Stride has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
