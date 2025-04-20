1,749 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after acquiring an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,084,026,000 after buying an additional 2,330,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.04. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

