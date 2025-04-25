Contrasting NET Power (NPWR) and Its Competitors

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NET Power to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NET Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -2.69 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.02

NET Power’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 1 0 1 1 2.67 NET Power Competitors 97 607 847 36 2.52

This is a summary of recent ratings for NET Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NET Power presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 19.08%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Risk and Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NET Power beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

