Cormark Has Negative Estimate for B2Gold Q1 Earnings

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.