Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) versus Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Head to Head Contrast

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 1 5 0 1 2.14 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cardlytics currently has a consensus target price of $6.42, suggesting a potential upside of 298.55%. Given Cardlytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Sound Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -93.55% -110.67% -32.70% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cardlytics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $278.30 million 0.30 -$134.70 million ($3.86) -0.42 Sound Group $1.77 billion 0.01 -$17.84 million N/A N/A

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics.

Summary

Sound Group beats Cardlytics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

