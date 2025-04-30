Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading 19.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) traded up 19.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Horizon Group Properties Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.