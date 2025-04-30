IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 413,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 719,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

IQ-AI Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IQ-AI (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IQ-AI had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 140.75%.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

