Q2 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific Boosted by Zacks Research

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKKS Pacific Increases Dividend

Shares of JAKK opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.87. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 15,165 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $394,138.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,900,837 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,753.63. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.