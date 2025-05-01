Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 96.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

