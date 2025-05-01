Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 789,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after buying an additional 126,596 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 345,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

