ATS (TSE:ATS) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$43.00 price objective on ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.83.

TSE:ATS opened at C$34.93 on Tuesday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$29.81 and a twelve month high of C$48.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.17.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

