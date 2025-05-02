Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 million, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.44. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

In related news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,993.50. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

