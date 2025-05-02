CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$175.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$175.85.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$144.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.04. The company has a market cap of C$29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a twelve month low of C$132.06 and a twelve month high of C$175.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

