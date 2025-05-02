Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Rook acquired 12,428 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.66 per share, with a total value of C$120,054.48. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 60,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$556,817.94. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading

