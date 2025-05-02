Comparing Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Waystar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -110.58% -401.11% -136.94% Waystar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.41 -$30.33 million ($2.59) -0.14 Waystar $943.55 million 7.20 -$51.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Waystar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waystar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Super League Enterprise and Waystar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Waystar 0 0 12 1 3.08

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 576.59%. Waystar has a consensus price target of $40.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Waystar.

Summary

Waystar beats Super League Enterprise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

