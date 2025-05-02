Q2 Earnings Forecast for FIX Issued By DA Davidson

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2025 earnings at $19.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 5.3 %

FIX opened at $418.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.91.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

