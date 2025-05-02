StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 14.8 %

ENZ opened at $0.33 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.