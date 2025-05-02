StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Down 14.8 %
ENZ opened at $0.33 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
