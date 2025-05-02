StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.53 on Friday. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.53.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

