What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for OneMain Q2 Earnings?

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

OneMain Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.55 on Thursday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,446,250. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,808 shares of company stock worth $3,344,751 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.