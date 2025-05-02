HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for CECO Earnings

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CECO Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $35.16.

In related news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,248. This represents a 26.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 15.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

