Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

