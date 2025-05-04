57,487 Shares in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMTX. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 114,479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 147,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Immatics Stock Performance
Shares of Immatics stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $635.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Immatics Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
