Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.36. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

