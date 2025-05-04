Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74. The company has a market cap of $646.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.38%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. This trade represents a 32.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.