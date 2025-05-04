Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

