Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) by 473.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Sequans Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Separately, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a return on equity of 186.78% and a net margin of 154.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.