Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.