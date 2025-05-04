VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

