Streaming Stocks To Research – June 1st

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Comcast are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is delivering audio, video or other digital content over the internet. These firms typically generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or transactional models. Investors buy streaming stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing on-demand media distribution market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, reaching $134.28. 332,224,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,499,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

APP stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,834,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.66. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $30.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $667.14. 3,165,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,575. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $671.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.93 and a 200 day moving average of $550.95.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,878,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,260. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,652,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,984,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

