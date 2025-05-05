Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 58,465.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 390,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,572,000 after acquiring an additional 389,380 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $74,789,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average is $208.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

