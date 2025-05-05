Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Wedbush Securities Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

