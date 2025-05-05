Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,178,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after buying an additional 160,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Open Lending by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 295,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Stock Performance

LPRO stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.23). Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Read Our Latest Report on LPRO

Open Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.