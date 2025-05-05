Q2 EPS Forecast for Patrick Industries Reduced by Analyst

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

PATK opened at $82.83 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Patrick Industries by 432.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

