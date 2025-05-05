Cormark Has Pessimistic View of Spin Master FY2026 Earnings

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.13.

Spin Master stock opened at C$22.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$20.97 and a twelve month high of C$35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 113.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

