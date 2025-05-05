Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of Urban Edge Properties worth $37,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,584,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,747,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,070,000 after purchasing an additional 835,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,076,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,343 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 447,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 392,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,309,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,157,000 after buying an additional 348,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

