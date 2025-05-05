Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $24.83 on Friday. Five9 has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

