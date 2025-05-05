Viant Technology (DSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $67.11 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $917.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 1.21. Viant Technology has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.
In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,140.80. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
