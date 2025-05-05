Viant Technology (DSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $67.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $917.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 1.21. Viant Technology has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,140.80. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

