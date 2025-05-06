Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Lower Earnings for Teladoc Health

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

