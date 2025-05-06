Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.70% of The Hackett Group worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,661 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 255,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

