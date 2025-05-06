Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.05% of Teladoc Health worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

