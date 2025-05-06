KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

View Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $65.42 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -863.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 299.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.