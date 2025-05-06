Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head to Head Analysis

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 8 11 1 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 0 1 3.00

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $285.95, suggesting a potential upside of 43.41%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $6.56 billion 7.71 $2.58 billion $9.50 20.99 Stronghold Digital Mining $79.53 million 0.61 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.76

This table compares Coinbase Global and Stronghold Digital Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 39.34% 20.64% 0.77% Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.