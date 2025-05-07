Barclays PLC Increases Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 855,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $673.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

