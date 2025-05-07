Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Criteo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRTO opened at $27.71 on Monday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,255.24. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,391 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 21.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

