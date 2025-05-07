Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

