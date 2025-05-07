Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 1,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Power Assets Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

