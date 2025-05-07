Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

Shares of DV opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

