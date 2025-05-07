Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.
Signify Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
Signify Company Profile
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
