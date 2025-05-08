Estabrook Capital Management Sells 485 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,540,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.